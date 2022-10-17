PM Shmyhal: Ukraine receives $1.3 billion emergency financing from IMF

The money will be spent on social programs, as well as on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and economy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Oct. 13.

In total, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has provided Ukraine with $2.7 billion since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, according to Shmyhal.

On Sept. 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the IMF had allocated an additional $1.4 billion to support Ukraine after the institution provided $1.4 billion in emergency assistance in March due to Russia’s full-scale invasion.

On July 26, National Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko told Reuters that Ukraine wanted to agree on a new $15-20 billion loan program with the IMF by the end of 2022.