October 5, 2022 1:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Department of Defense provided a breakdown of its new $625 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and associated ammunition; 16 155mm howitzers; 75,000 155mm artillery rounds; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, and 1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems. Other items on the list are 16 105mm howitzers; 30,000 120mm mortar rounds; 200 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles; 200,000 rounds of small arms ammunition; obstacle emplacement equipment, and Claymore anti-personnel munitions. 

