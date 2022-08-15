Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada appointed lawyer Roman Maselko and legal scholar Mykola Moroz as members of the High Council of Justice, the judiciary's main governing body. Anti-corruption activists have argued that they meet ethics and integrity standards and praised Maselko's appointment. Maselko has worked at anti-corruption watchdog AutoMaidan and the Public Integrity Council, a judicial watchdog, and defended protesters who were persecuted during the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution. Moroz, who works at the National Law University in Kharkiv, is less well-known.