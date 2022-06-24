Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalOver 80,000 civilians evacuated from Sumy, Kyiv oblasts in two days.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 10, 2022 7:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Iryna Vereshchuk, the minister for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, more than 60,000 people were evacuated from Sumy and its neighboring Trostianets and Krasnopillia to Poltava, while 20,000 civilians were evacuated from Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, and Vorzel in Kyiv Oblast. The evacuation is ongoing in Kyiv Oblast, she says. Around 3,000 people were evacuated from Izium to Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok