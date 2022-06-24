According to Iryna Vereshchuk, the minister for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, more than 60,000 people were evacuated from Sumy and its neighboring Trostianets and Krasnopillia to Poltava, while 20,000 civilians were evacuated from Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, and Vorzel in Kyiv Oblast. The evacuation is ongoing in Kyiv Oblast, she says. Around 3,000 people were evacuated from Izium to Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast.