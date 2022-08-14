Official: Poland developing solution to deny visas to Russians.
August 14, 2022 3:03 pm
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk said that Poland supports restricting visas for Russian citizens on the European Union's level, Polskie Radio reported. Poland stopped issuing tourist visas to most Russian citizens several months ago. Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia also support banning tourist visas for Russians. However, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are against the proposal, Wawrzyk said.