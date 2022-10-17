Official: NATO secretary-general receives Ukraine’s bid for membership.
October 4, 2022 8:04 pm
Ambassadors of NATO member states will discuss the application in Brussels, Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy head of the President's Office, said. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 30 that Ukraine would apply for fast-track NATO accession shortly after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions. Nine European countries have signed a joint statement in favor of Ukraine joining NATO.
