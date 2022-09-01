Thursday, September 1, 2022

externalOccupation government introduces Russian curriculum at Kherson Oblast schools.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 12:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kherson Oblast's government said that Russia had launched the school year on Sept. 1 andbegun brainwashing children in the region

