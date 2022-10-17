North Korea supports Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories

The North Korean Foreign Ministry has supported sham referendums that Russia had held in the occupied Ukrainian territories on Sept. 23-27, claiming they were organized “in keeping with the UN Charter,” the Korean News Central Agency reported on Oct. 4.

“(We) support the Russian government’s stand of making the above-said regions the composition of Russia,” said Jo Chol Su, the director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations, referring to Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts.

He also accused the U.S. of “interfering in the internal affairs of independent countries,” reported the KNCA.

North Korea has become the only country to support the results of Russia’s pseudo-referendums in Ukraine. The United Nations, the U.S., and other Western countries have opposed the annexation of the Ukrainian territories announced by Vladimir Putin on Sept. 30 and tightened the sanctions against Russia.

On Sept. 6, U.S. intelligence reported that North Korea was selling artillery shells and rockets by the millions to Russia, which a North Korean official later denied.

