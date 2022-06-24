Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNewsweek: Russia spending an estimated $900 million a day on war in Ukraine.

May 8, 2022 7:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Sean Spoonts, editor-in-chief of SOFREP, a military news media outlet, Russia needs to pay the soldiers fighting in Ukraine, provide them with ammunition and rockets, and repair lost or damaged military equipment. Russia also must pay for the numerous critical weapons and cruise missiles that have been fired during the war, which cost about $1.5 million apiece.

