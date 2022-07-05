NAPC: Ukrainian public servants smuggled nearly $5 million in cash abroad
July 5, 2022 1:25 pm
Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC) identified multiple public servants who, together with their family members, illegally took abroad nearly $5 million and 100,000 euros in cash, without providing the origin of those assets. The authorities have opened investigations into illegal enrichment and money laundering.