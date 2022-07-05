Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, July 5, 2022

externalNAPC: Ukrainian public servants smuggled nearly $5 million in cash abroad

This item is part of our running news digest

July 5, 2022 1:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC) identified multiple public servants who, together with their family members, illegally took abroad nearly $5 million and 100,000 euros in cash, without providing the origin of those assets. The authorities have opened investigations into illegal enrichment and money laundering.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok