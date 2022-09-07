MP from Zelensky's party charged with bribery.
September 8, 2022 1:02 am
The anti-corruption prosecutor's office said on Sept. 7 that it had charged Oleksandr Trukhin, a lawmaker from the ruling Servant of the People party, with offering a Hr 150,000 ($4,000) bribe to police officers. Trukhin made the offer in August 2021 after allegedly causing a car accident that injured six people, according to video footage from the scene. Trukhin said he would suspend his membership in the Servant of the People faction in the Ukrainian parliament during the investigation.
