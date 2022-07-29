Moldova extends state of emergency for 60 more days amid war in Ukraine
July 28, 2022 9:49 pm
Moldova introduced the state of emergency on Feb. 24 when Russia started its all-out invasion of Ukraine. It was extended several times and was due to end on Aug. 7. Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita said that due to the war, energy prices continue to rise, and “blocking Ukrainian ports affects our imports and exports.”