Minister: Ukraine may be admitted to Council of Europe Development Bank under shortened procedure

July 10, 2022 12:31 pm
According to the Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov, the Council of Europe Development Bank decided that Ukraine may acquire its membership under special conditions. The Bank also decided to provide 465 million euros in loans to support Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

