Microsoft: Russian hackers and military worked in tandem.
April 28, 2022 4:09 am
Russian government hackers have carried out at least 37 cyber-attacks against Ukraine between Feb. 23 and April 8, Microsoft said in its latest report. The tech giant's researchers also found that hacking and military operations worked in tandem, focusing on the same targets, but Microsoft said it wasn't clear whether there was a co-ordinated plan or they were just driven by shared goals.