This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 11:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Several media reported that the U.S. Defense Department said that it did not know the cause of the explosions at the Saki air base. A series of major explosions took place at the airfield on Aug. 9. Russia claimed that no attack took place, and Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied its participation. However, analysts say that most likely it was a Ukrainian attack.

