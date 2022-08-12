Media: US weapons were not used in Crimea attack
August 12, 2022 11:41 pm
Several media reported that the U.S. Defense Department said that it did not know the cause of the explosions at the Saki air base. A series of major explosions took place at the airfield on Aug. 9. Russia claimed that no attack took place, and Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied its participation. However, analysts say that most likely it was a Ukrainian attack.