September 11, 2022 9:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops hit infrastructure, causing blackouts throughout the region, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Ukrainian media reported that the attack targeted the country's second-largest thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast. Problems with electricity were also reported in Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. 

