Media: Russian strikes cause blackouts in several Ukrainian regions.
September 11, 2022 9:23 pm
In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops hit infrastructure, causing blackouts throughout the region, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Ukrainian media reported that the attack targeted the country's second-largest thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast. Problems with electricity were also reported in Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
