Mayor: Town hosting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shelled on Aug. 28.
August 28, 2022 11:41 pm
Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said that explosions were reported late in the evening in the city, where Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant is located. As a result of the shelling, an apartment in a residential building and several cars parked nearby were damaged. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Za[!p!/]
