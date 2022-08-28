Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 28, 2022

externalMayor: Town hosting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shelled on Aug. 28.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 28, 2022 11:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said that explosions were reported late in the evening in the city, where Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant is located. As a result of the shelling, an apartment in a residential building and several cars parked nearby were damaged. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Za[!p!/]

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok