Mayor: Russian shelling leads to blackout in town hosting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
August 25, 2022 6:05 pm
According to Mayor Dmytro Orlov, there is no running water in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The authorities are investigating how critical the situation is and whether it can be rectified in the near future, Orlov said. Russia, which has been shelling Ukrainian positions from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, has been accused of using it as a shield and a tool of blackmail.
