Mayor: Russian forces shell Mykolaiv overnight
September 18, 2022 10:12 am
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that the Russian attack on the city damaged civilian infrastructure including a hospital. The mayor did not provide details.
