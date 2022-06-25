Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalMany bodies of those killed at Azovstal remain in Mariupol.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 13, 2022 2:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Maksym Zhorin, a former commander of Ukraine’s Azov National Guard regiment, said on June 12 that 220 of those killed at the steel plant have been sent to Kyiv, but “just as many bodies” are awaiting retrieval. Zhorin said talks are underway to facilitate further exchanges but, because many of the bodies are in a bad state, it will “take a very long time to identify each person.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok