Many bodies of those killed at Azovstal remain in Mariupol.
June 13, 2022 2:42 am
Maksym Zhorin, a former commander of Ukraine’s Azov National Guard regiment, said on June 12 that 220 of those killed at the steel plant have been sent to Kyiv, but “just as many bodies” are awaiting retrieval. Zhorin said talks are underway to facilitate further exchanges but, because many of the bodies are in a bad state, it will “take a very long time to identify each person.”