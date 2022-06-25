Luhansk Oblast governor says Ukrainian military destroyed Wagner Group base
This item is part of our running news digest
June 10, 2022 11:11 am
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed a local base of Russian private mercenary Wagner group in occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk oblast. Haidai also said only one Russian service member survived the attack without specifying the number of those killed. U.S. intelligence reported in March that over 1,000 Wagner group troops had been sent to Ukraine amid Russia’s heavy losses.