Saturday, June 25, 2022

externalLuhansk Oblast governor says Ukrainian military destroyed Wagner Group base

June 10, 2022 11:11 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed a local base of Russian private mercenary Wagner group in occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk oblast. Haidai also said only one Russian service member survived the attack without specifying the number of those killed. U.S. intelligence reported in March that over 1,000 Wagner group troops had been sent to Ukraine amid Russia’s heavy losses.

