Local authorities: Families of Russian military leave occupied Kherson following Ukrainian attacks
August 9, 2022 6:56 pm
According to the Kherson Oblast State Administration, due to the recent Ukrainian strikes on the Antonivsky and Kakhovsky bridges, "panic started to spread" among the Russian occupiers in Kherson. Ukraine's Armed Forces struck the two bridges, important logistic connections, on Aug. 8 as part of the counter-offensive to liberate the south of Ukraine.