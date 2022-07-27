Lithuania’s First Lady Diana Nausediene visits Kyiv
July 23, 2022 12:31 pm
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced her arrival in Kyiv, saying that “We must stand with Ukraine as here the decisive struggle for freedom and independence of us all goes on.” On July 23, Kyiv hosts the second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which was initiated by Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska in 2021. This year, the summit is dedicated to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.