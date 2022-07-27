Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalLithuania’s First Lady Diana Nausediene visits Kyiv

This item is part of our running news digest

July 23, 2022 12:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced her arrival in Kyiv, saying that “We must stand with Ukraine as here the decisive struggle for freedom and independence of us all goes on.” On July 23, Kyiv hosts the second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which was initiated by Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska in 2021. This year, the summit is dedicated to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok