Lavrov claims that Ukraine’s neutrality being discussed in negotiations. The Russian foreign minister said, “it is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees… there are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to an agreement.” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, on March 15, said peace talks with Russia went “pretty good”. Ukraine repeatedly stated it is willing to negotiate to end the war but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums. The Ukrainian Euro-Atlantic course is enshrined in the Constitution.