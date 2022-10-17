Latvia's Foreign Minister: Russia is as dangerous as Nazi Germany
September 21, 2022 1:30 pm
Europe must not give in to Russia's blackmail and support Ukraine as much as it can, tweeted Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, following Vladimir Putin's announcement of partial mobilization in Russia and annexation of parts of Ukraine. "Russia is as dangerous to Europe and the world's peace today as Nazi Germany was in the last century," said Rinkevics.
