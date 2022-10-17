Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalLatvia's Foreign Minister: Russia is as dangerous as Nazi Germany

This item is part of our running news digest

September 21, 2022 1:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Europe must not give in to Russia's blackmail and support Ukraine as much as it can, tweeted Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, following Vladimir Putin's announcement of partial mobilization in Russia and annexation of parts of Ukraine. "Russia is as dangerous to Europe and the world's peace today as Nazi Germany was in the last century," said Rinkevics.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok