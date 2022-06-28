Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko makes plea for more weapons for Ukraine: 'Wake up, you will be next.'
June 29, 2022 12:18 am
“This is happening now. You are going to be next, this is going to be knocking on your door just in the blink of an eye,” Klitschko said, addressing reporters in Madrid on June 28. Klitschko and his brother, former boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, were in Madrid to attend a defense think tank forum ahead of the 2-day NATO summit.