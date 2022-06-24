Kyiv Independent journalist comes second in European Press Prize investigative reporting category.
June 3, 2022 2:48 pm
Anna Myroniuk, Kyiv Independent’s head of investigations, became the runner-up of the European Press Prize Investigative Reporting Award on June 2. Her investigation, in partnership with the OCCRP, into the world’s largest tobacco company, China National Tobacco Corporation, revealed that the company’s European branch had exported at least half a billion cigarettes to Ukraine even though none of its brands are legally sold there.