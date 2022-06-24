Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalKyiv Independent journalist comes second in European Press Prize investigative reporting category.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 3, 2022 2:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Anna Myroniuk, Kyiv Independent’s head of investigations, became the runner-up of the European Press Prize Investigative Reporting Award on June 2. Her investigation, in partnership with the OCCRP, into the world’s largest tobacco company, China National Tobacco Corporation, revealed that the company’s European branch had exported at least half a billion cigarettes to Ukraine even though none of its brands are legally sold there.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok