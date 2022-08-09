Kremlin claims explosions in Crimean airfield caused by munitions detonation
August 9, 2022 5:05 pm
Following reports of explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea, Russian Defense Ministry said that the blasts on the territory of the Saki Air Base occurred due to the detonation of several munitions at a bunded storage area. Local residents earlier told Ukrainska Pravda that explosions were heard from the airfield in Novofedorivka, located in the western part of the peninsula. Ukraine hasn't yet commented.