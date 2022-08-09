Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 9, 2022

Kremlin claims explosions in Crimean airfield caused by munitions detonation

August 9, 2022 5:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Following reports of explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea, Russian Defense Ministry said that the blasts on the territory of the Saki Air Base occurred due to the detonation of several munitions at a bunded storage area. Local residents earlier told Ukrainska Pravda that explosions were heard from the airfield in Novofedorivka, located in the western part of the peninsula. Ukraine hasn't yet commented.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok