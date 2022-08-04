The Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Olga Kachur, also known as 'Korsa,' often disguised herself as a Ukrainian soldier and committed war crimes in order to blame them on Ukraine's military, the New Voice of Ukraine reported. The media outlet also reported that Kachur said in interviews with Kremlin-controlled media that she took joy in killing Ukrainians. According to Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazanskyi, Kachur worked in the Horlivka Police department until she joined Russia's proxies in occupied parts of Donbas in 2014.