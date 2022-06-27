Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalJohnson: Missile attack on Kremenchuk shopping mall once again shows Putin's ‘depth of cruelty and barbarism'

June 27, 2022 10:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a statement at the G7 gathering of world leaders in Munich, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "must realize that his behavior will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the U.K. and every other G7 country to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes.” "Our thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims of Ukraine,” he added.

