Johnson: Missile attack on Kremenchuk shopping mall once again shows Putin's ‘depth of cruelty and barbarism'
This item is part of our running news digest
June 27, 2022 10:20 pm
In a statement at the G7 gathering of world leaders in Munich, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "must realize that his behavior will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the U.K. and every other G7 country to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes.” "Our thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims of Ukraine,” he added.