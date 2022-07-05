Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 5, 2022
The expanded list of sanctions includes 90 individuals and legal entities, including Russian collaborators in temporarily-occupied Kherson Oblast. Japan also introduced a ban on the import of gold from Russia, as well as a ban on the export of goods to 65 Russian and 25 Belarusian manufacturing companies. 

