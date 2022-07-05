Japan expands sanctions against Russia, Belarus, bans import of gold from Russia
July 5, 2022
The expanded list of sanctions includes 90 individuals and legal entities, including Russian collaborators in temporarily-occupied Kherson Oblast. Japan also introduced a ban on the import of gold from Russia, as well as a ban on the export of goods to 65 Russian and 25 Belarusian manufacturing companies.