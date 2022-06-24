Russian forces focused on improving tactical positions and strengthening defensive lines in Ukraine's occupied southern regions on May 26, as part of an effort to consolidate control and repel future Ukrainian counteroffensives, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment, citing Ukraine's Southern Operational Command. The ISW also said Russian forces reportedly attempted to advance to the Mykolaiv-Kherson oblast borders and conducted unsuccessful assault operations around Tavriyske and Mykolaivka on May 26.