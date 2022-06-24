Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalISW: Russian forces in occupied regions of Ukraine's south digging in for long-term control over region

May 27, 2022 6:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces focused on improving tactical positions and strengthening defensive lines in Ukraine's occupied southern regions on May 26, as part of an effort to consolidate control and repel future Ukrainian counteroffensives, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment, citing Ukraine's Southern Operational Command. The ISW also said Russian forces reportedly attempted to advance to the Mykolaiv-Kherson oblast borders and conducted unsuccessful assault operations around Tavriyske and Mykolaivka on May 26.

