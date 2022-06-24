The Institute for the Study of War said in its May 25 assessment that the intensity of Russian artillery and air attack, combined with the massing of Russian forces from elsewhere suggests Russia may start its offensive on Sievierodonetsk prior to cutting off Ukrainian ground lines of communication. Russia "may need to conduct a ground offensive on Sievierodonetsk in the upcoming days to maintain their pace after committing a significant portion of personnel, artillery, aviation, and logistics to the front," the ISW wrote.