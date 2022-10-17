Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Israeli minister: Time has come for Israel to support Ukraine

October 16, 2022 6:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia impels Israel to deliver military aid to Ukraine, Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai wrote on Twitter.

"There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict," wrote Shai. "The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the U.S. and NATO countries provide."

The statement came after an Oct. 16 Washington Post report stating that Russia would purchase Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, with ranges of 300 and 700 kilometers respectively, from Iran.

According to both Ukraine’s and U.K.'s defense ministries, Russia is running low on its own stocks of ballistic and cruise missiles, and has already bought hundreds of Iranian kamikaze drones.

Israel has so far refused to provide military aid to Ukraine.

