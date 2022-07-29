Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 29, 2022

Intelligence: Russia’s Wagner Group behind attack on Olenivka penal colony

July 29, 2022 6:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, the explosion in a penal colony in Russian-occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, was ordered by the owner of the Russian-controlled private military Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and was not coordinated with the Russian Defense Ministry.

However, Ukraine’s General Staff earlier said that Russia attacked the colony to destroy the evidence of torturing and killing Ukrainian POWs.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, around 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed, and 130 were injured in the Russian attack on the Olenivka penal colony, where Russian proxies held the defenders of Mariupol who were supposed to be exchanged.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok