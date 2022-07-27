Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Intelligence: Beirut port rejects Russian ships with stolen Ukrainian grain.

July 20, 2022 6:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, on July 13, the Russian dry cargo ships Matros Koshka and Matros Pozhynich with 54 tons of Ukrainian grain planned to enter the port of Beirut in Lebanon. The ship operator is the Russian company Crane Marine Contractor LLC from Astrakhan. 

According to the intelligence, the Lebanese authorities have prohibited ships unloading, so the ships were redirected to Syria, the ports of Latakia and Tartus. From there, Ukrainian grain will be delivered to other destinations in Middle East and North Africa, according to the intelligence.

