The U.S. think tank reports that Russian forces in Kherson Oblast are likely feeling the pressure of the limited Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northwestern part of the region, especially as much of the Russian operational focus is currently on the capture of Sievierodonetsk. Experts say that Kherson is "critical terrain because it is the only area of Ukraine in which Russian forces hold ground on the west bank of the Dnipro River." If Russia is able to retain a strong lodgement in Kherson, it will be a very strong position from which to launch future invasion sorties.