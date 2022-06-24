Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces likely preparing to resume offensives on Ukraine's southern axis.

May 23, 2022 4:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said Russian troops are likely preparing for Ukrainian counteroffensives and protracted operations in southern Ukraine. Citing Ukraine’s military, Russian troops in the region are building secondary lines of defense, bolstering air defense systems, conducting reconnaissance, and shelling Ukrainian positions, indicating that they are prepping for subsequent offensives.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
