Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia likely to use so-called ‘war crime trials’ to propel false narratives about its war.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 20, 2022 5:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank said Russian authorities are likely to try to use sham trials against Ukrainian servicepeople, especially those that defended Mariupol, to falsely frame its full-scale war as a “’de-Nazification’ operation.” Citing the U.K. Defense Ministry, the think tank said Russia’s decision to call its invasion a “special operation,” rather than a war, may limit its ability to “find legal means to punish military dissenters and those who refuse to mobilize.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok