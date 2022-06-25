The U.S. think tank said Russian authorities are likely to try to use sham trials against Ukrainian servicepeople, especially those that defended Mariupol, to falsely frame its full-scale war as a “’de-Nazification’ operation.” Citing the U.K. Defense Ministry, the think tank said Russia’s decision to call its invasion a “special operation,” rather than a war, may limit its ability to “find legal means to punish military dissenters and those who refuse to mobilize.”