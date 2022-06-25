Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Coming week will be decisive in battle of Sievierodonetsk.

June 21, 2022 4:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank cited Ukrainian officials in its latest assessment on June 20 by saying that Russian forces and equipment will be focused in the area to make a final push on the city, most of which is under Russian control except for the Azot chemical plant where fighting continues. Russian authorities also continue to struggle with consolidating control of occupied territories in the face of persistent Ukrainian partisan pressure.

