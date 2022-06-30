Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, June 30, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia still has territorial ambitions beyond Donbas.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 30, 2022 5:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that Russian forces are continuing to engage in offensive operations north of Kharkiv, indicating that the Kremlin has territorial ambitions beyond the Donbas that will continue to attrit manpower and equipment, potentially at the cost of offensive power on more critical axes of advance. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok