Institute for the Study of War: Russia still has territorial ambitions beyond Donbas.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 30, 2022 5:30 am
The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that Russian forces are continuing to engage in offensive operations north of Kharkiv, indicating that the Kremlin has territorial ambitions beyond the Donbas that will continue to attrit manpower and equipment, potentially at the cost of offensive power on more critical axes of advance.