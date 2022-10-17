Infrastructure Ministry: 7 more cargo ships leave Odesa Oblast
October 15, 2022 9:21 pm
Seven vessels carrying 101,000 metric tons of agricultural products left Odesa Oblast for countries in Asia and Europe, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on Oct. 15.
The ministry reported that 341 ships carrying 7.5 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain have left Ukrainian ports since Kyiv and Moscow signed the UN-backed grain deal on July 22.
