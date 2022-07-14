Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 14, 2022 4:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, said in a statement: "It is going to be a tough 2022—and possibly an even tougher 2023, with increased risk of recession. The human tragedy of the war in Ukraine has worsened. So, too, has its economic impact especially through commodity price shocks that are slowing growth and exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis that affects hundreds of millions of people." 

