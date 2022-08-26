Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalHealth Ministry: 33 clinics designated for treating Covid-19 destroyed or partially damaged by Russia's war

August 26, 2022
Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kuzin said on Aug. 26 that 9,500 Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine last week, and he expects a further increase in the number of patients in the fall.

