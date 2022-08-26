Health Ministry: 33 clinics designated for treating Covid-19 destroyed or partially damaged by Russia's war
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 3:32 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kuzin said on Aug. 26 that 9,500 Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine last week, and he expects a further increase in the number of patients in the fall.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.