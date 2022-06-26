Russia has gained full control of Sievierodonetsk, a city in Luhansk Oblast, having appointed its “commandant,” there, the head of Sievierodonetsk military administration Oleksandr Striuk said on June 25. Ukrainian troops have been ordered to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk earlier this week. According to the National Guard, Ukrainian troops’ withdrawal from Sievierodonetsk was to save soldiers' lives, as well as to move them to better-fortified positions. Striuk says he hopes Ukraine will regain control over Sievierodonetsk "as soon as possible."