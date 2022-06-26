Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalHead of Sievierodonetsk administration: City ‘completely’ under Russian occupation.

June 25, 2022 7:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia has gained full control of Sievierodonetsk, a city in Luhansk Oblast, having appointed its “commandant,” there, the head of Sievierodonetsk military administration Oleksandr Striuk said on June 25. Ukrainian troops have been ordered to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk earlier this week. According to the National Guard, Ukrainian troops’ withdrawal from Sievierodonetsk was to save soldiers' lives, as well as to move them to better-fortified positions. Striuk says he hopes Ukraine will regain control over Sievierodonetsk "as soon as possible."

