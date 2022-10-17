Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russia's missile strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 2 local officials

October 5, 2022 1:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's attack on the city of Huliaipole killed the deputy head of the local municipality, Oleksandr Kosarenko, and Oleksandr Savytskyi, chairman of municipal enterprise Blahoustriiservis, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Oct. 5.

Starukh on Oct. 5 also said that Russia's attacks had damaged multiple infrastructure objects in Zaporizhzhia and the city's outskirts.

