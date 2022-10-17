Governor: Russia's missile strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 2 local officials
October 5, 2022 1:37 pm
Russia's attack on the city of Huliaipole killed the deputy head of the local municipality, Oleksandr Kosarenko, and Oleksandr Savytskyi, chairman of municipal enterprise Blahoustriiservis, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Oct. 5.
Starukh on Oct. 5 also said that Russia's attacks had damaged multiple infrastructure objects in Zaporizhzhia and the city's outskirts.
Independent journalism
