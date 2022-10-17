Governor: Russians try to set up border in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after annexation.
October 5, 2022 12:41 am
The attempt to create a border follows Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. As a result of the annexation, Russian authorities have banned local men of the age subject to conscription from leaving Russian-occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Starukh said.
