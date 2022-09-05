Governor: Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills elderly woman, wounds 3 others
September 5, 2022 5:04 pm
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces struck the region's Kryvyi Rih district with Uragan multiple launch rocket systems on Sept. 5, hitting a gas pipeline in the city of Apostolove, and an enterprise in the city of Zelenodolsk.
