September 5, 2022 5:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces struck the region's Kryvyi Rih district with Uragan multiple launch rocket systems on Sept. 5, hitting a gas pipeline in the city of Apostolove, and an enterprise in the city of Zelenodolsk.

