Two people were killed in Zarichne, two more in Ocheretyne, and the rest in Bakhmut and Pavlivka, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. According to him, 17 people were injured in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 7. Also, the bodies of nine killed civilians were found in the recently-liberated Lyman, Sviatohirsk, and Yarova settlements in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 7, Kyrylenko said.