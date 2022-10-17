Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russia fires S-300 surface-to-air missiles at Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

September 20, 2022
According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russian forces attacked the villages of Hryhorivka, Yulivka, Richne, and Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 20. No casualties have been reported yet. 

