Governor: Russia fires S-300 surface-to-air missiles at Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
September 20, 2022 9:58 pm
According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russian forces attacked the villages of Hryhorivka, Yulivka, Richne, and Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 20. No casualties have been reported yet.
